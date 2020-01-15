How The High Court Could Reshape The TCPA's Future

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act could drastically transform how the statute is wielded in court and spur a perpetually divided Congress to craft a new set of robocall restrictions. The high court agreed last week to review a Fourth Circuit ruling that struck down an exemption to the TCPA that allows government-backed debt collectors to skirt the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls and texts but kept the broader autodialer restriction intact. Businesses accused of blasting consumers with unwanted calls and texts have long argued that the autodialer ban is a...

