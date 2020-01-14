Dems Call For Pause On Detention Center Bid Solicitation

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- A group of House Democrats has asked the Trump administration to suspend its call for bids for immigration detention centers in Texas until it turns over information about the deals, saying the solicitation violates federal procurement laws. The lawmakers said in a letter Monday to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the solicitation's requirements are tailored to three facilities, the South Texas Detention Complex, T. Don Hutto Residential Center and Houston Processing Center, run by prison operators CoreCivic and the GEO Group — skirting competitive bidding standards. "In light of the solicitation appearing to violate applicable federal procurement laws, the...

