Ruling Lets Feds Separate Families At Border For Any Crime

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has the authority to separate families at the Mexican border based on any criminal history in the parent’s background even if it is minor, a California federal judge ruled Monday while finding the government has been using proper overall discretion since the “zero tolerance” border policy ended. The American Civil Liberties Union argued the government was separating families in violation of a June 2018 order and that criminal history should only be considered if it could be a danger to the child. But U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said his order allowed for any crime to be grounds...

