Jury Told Ford Owes $4M For Favoring White Lift Drivers

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. gave its managers “free rein” to give white employees more overtime than their black co-workers and failed to take adequate action when a black employee reported the discrimination, an Illinois federal jury heard Monday at the kickoff of a $4 million trial. During opening arguments in a suit alleging the automaker denied overtime to lift truck operators on the basis of race, counsel for Ford employee David Rogers said that despite policies put in place to make sure overtime was distributed fairly, his supervisors routinely “skipped over” black employees when it came time to assign those hours....

