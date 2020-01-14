Attys Avoid Sanctions For 'Overzealous' Brief In Platinum Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:51 PM EST) -- Despite their “blatant disregard of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” a New York federal judge decided to go easy on attorneys for the liquidators of hedge fund Platinum Partners on Monday, chalking up their alleged misconduct in litigation over the fund’s collapse to “overzealousness.” U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said that he found the explanation put forth by liquidators’ counsel at Holland & Knight LLP as to why they should not be monetarily sanctioned over an off-topic opposition brief “unpersuasive” overall, but that they would not be penalized for now. “The court continues to find that plaintiffs' counsel acted...

