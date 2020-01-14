VA Nurses Seek To Revive Locality Pay Adjustment Claims

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- A pair of nurses working for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to revive a case accusing the agency of stiffing Massachusetts and Rhode Island medical staff of required locality pay adjustments. VA nurses Brenda Morecraft and Kristin Melendez told the Federal Circuit that the Court of Federal Claims had been wrong to toss their proposed class action for failure to state a claim. The lower court had thrown out Morecraft and Melendez's claims for back pay saying they hadn't shown that the law actually entitled the nurses to the pay increases they alleged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS