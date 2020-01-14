CargoSprint Looks To Beat Rival's 'Tying' Scheme Claims

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- CargoSprint urged a Georgia federal court to toss rival PayCargo's amended suit claiming that it locks competitors out of the cargo payment services market with an unfair product "tying" arrangement, asserting that the renewed antitrust challenge "suffers the same deficiencies as the original complaint." The revised allegations by PayCargo, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the shipping industry, "failed to adequately plead its tying claim" and plausibly show how the defendant has used the product "tying" scheme to hold market power and exclude competitors, CargoSprint wrote in its dismissal bid on Monday. The dispute centers on CargoSprint's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS