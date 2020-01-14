Minor League Wage Suit Halted For MLB's High Court Bid

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has halted a case lodged by Minor League Baseball players over their alleged starvation wages, granting a request by Major League Baseball for a timeout while it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to shut it down. Monday's stay stops the claims in their tracks after a Ninth Circuit panel in August upheld a lower court decision certifying a federal minimum wage collective and a California class action against the commissioner of Major League Baseball and MLB teams, which oversee the minor league system. If the claims are allowed to go forward at this point, time and money will be...

