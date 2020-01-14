House Launches Probe Of 'Remain In Mexico' Asylum Policy

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation on Tuesday into the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy that sends asylum-seekers south of the border while the government processes their cases, demanding documents and statistics about the year-old program. The lawmakers' letter gives the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about two weeks to hand over information about the development and implementation of the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. When migrants arrive to the U.S. southern border and ask for asylum because they fear returning to their home countries, the Trump administration gives them a date to...

