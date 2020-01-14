Alaska Allowed In On Tribe's Suit Over Gaming Lease

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court on Tuesday granted Alaska's bid to step into the Native Village of Eklutna’s suit claiming congressional representatives illegally influenced the U.S. government when it refused to approve a tribal lease for gambling. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich handed down her decision in a minute order granting the state of Alaska’s motion to intervene in the tribe’s suit seeking to overturn the Department of the Interior’s June 2018 decision not to allow gambling on a parcel of land allotted to a tribe member. The DOI found the allotted land didn’t qualify as “Indian lands” suitable for gambling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS