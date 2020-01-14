Viagra MDL Doomed As Plaintiffs' Experts Booted, Pfizer Says

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- After a California federal judge ruled that plaintiffs' experts in multidistrict litigation alleging Pfizer's Viagra is linked to melanoma must be tossed because they couldn't point to experts outside the case who concluded similarly, the drugmaker said the case is likely done for. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Monday said that experts on causation must be excluded from the consumers' litigation accusing the pharmaceutical giant of promoting Viagra without admitting that research has linked the use of the blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug to an increased risk of developing melanoma. "There simply is no interpretation by anyone other than plaintiffs experts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS