Audible Settles With Publishers To End Copyright Fight

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:21 PM EST) -- Amazon-owned audiobook giant Audible has reached a preliminary settlement with book publishers to end a copyright lawsuit over a planned feature that would allow listeners to read text captions. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the case because the "parties notified the court that they have reached an agreement in principle resolving all issues." The judge can reopen the case within 30 days if a final agreement is not reached. The deal, if finalized, will end a lawsuit filed in August by the so-called Big Five publishers over Audible Captions, which aims to offer a streaming...

