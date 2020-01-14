Kirby McInerney, Radice Law Vie For Co-Lead In Bitfinex Case

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- Two firms threw their hats in the ring Monday for co-lead counsel in a suit against cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and its affiliated token-issuer Tether over alleged bitcoin market manipulation, as a New York federal court considers combining it with a similar proposed class action. Kirby McInerney LLP and the Radice Law Firm asked the court to appoint them interim co-lead counsel one week after Roche Freedman LLP and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky Wotkyns LLP made the same request in a related suit, as the parties weigh their positions on consolidating the two cases. Kirby McInerney and Radice represent the cryptocurrency investor...

