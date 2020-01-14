Hockey Player Alleges 'Unsafe' Visor Caused Eye Injuries

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- A former junior hockey player is suing a hockey equipment company and two of its affiliates in Texas federal court, saying a defective visor made by the retailer injured him when it shattered on his face after being hit by a puck. Ian Hermann initially brought his product liability, breach of implied warranty and negligence claims in the 429th District Court of Collin County, Texas, but HockeyTron on Monday removed the suit to U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company argued that since Hermann is a resident of Ohio and it is headquartered in California, federal court...

