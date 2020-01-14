Producer Sues Major Labels For IP Infringement, Elder Abuse

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A longtime music producer who composed songs for pop icons sued Universal, Sony and Warner on Tuesday in California federal court, claiming the labels infringed his copyrights and carried out financial elder abuse after he suffered an incapacitating stroke. Michael Stokes says the record labels he is suing “knowingly and willfully infringed” upon his copyright interests “by misappropriating, unlawfully licensing, copying, selling and otherwise exploiting” his works for their own financial gain. Stokes, a multi-Grammy-nominated music producer, composer, writer, musician and music publisher who is over 65 years old and resides in Los Angeles County, sued the labels for copyright infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS