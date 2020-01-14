Amazon Will Seek To Block DOD's $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Amazon told the Court of Federal Claims it will seek to block the Pentagon from moving forward with the disputed $10 billion JEDI contract while its protest plays out. Amazon Web Services, which is protesting the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to tap Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, said Monday in a joint status report that it intends to lodge a bid for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to prevent the DOD from issuing task orders under the deal. The Pentagon wants to begin the deal on Feb. 11, AWS noted. The DOD awarded Microsoft the...

