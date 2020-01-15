Lawyer Seeks Share Of $4M Atty Fees In Wrongful Death Case

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Michigan lawyer representing the family of a man fatally shot by police in San Bernardino County, California, is alleging in state court that the plaintiff's lead attorney cut him out of his portion of $4 million in attorney fees that emerged from the underlying case’s settlement. In a complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ernest L. Jarrett contends that lead attorney Dale K. Galipo cut a deal with the county that indicated that as part of a $10 million settlement, "Galipo and/or Archibald" — referring to the shooting victim's family — would agree to hold San Bernardino County harmless should...

