7th Circ. Lets Firms Take Share Of Bayer Settlement

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- A woman who sued Bayer for injuries related to the Yasmin birth control pill can't cut two California-based law firms out of the settlement she secured, even if they departed her case before the deal was struck, the Seventh Circuit has held. Victoria L. Anderson must pay $62,181 to Gibbs Law Group LLP and Danko Meredith PC for their involvement in her litigation against Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and Bayer Pharma AG, according to the appellate panel’s opinion Tuesday. Anderson had challenged whether Gibbs and Danko were entitled to collect a portion of her $210,000 settlement with Bayer, as her relationship with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS