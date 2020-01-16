Managing Money Laundering Risk In The Art Trade

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- On Dec. 13, 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, designated Lebanon-based Nazem Said Ahmad, as well as certain affiliated companies, to its specially designated nationals list for their provision of financial support to Hezbollah. The designations were made pursuant to Executive Order 13224, which authorizes the imposition of sanctions against persons who provide financial, material or technological support to designated terrorist organizations. Hezbollah was designated under EO 13224 in October 2001. In a press release, OFAC alleged that Ahmad, who “has an extensive art collection worth tens of millions of dollars,” opened an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS