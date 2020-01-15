As Harman Asks For Dismissal, Investors Seek Class Cert.

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- One day after Harman International Industries Inc. submitted a motion for judgment, company investors on Tuesday asked for certification of their proposed class in a federal suit in Connecticut alleging they were duped by Harman's proxy statement as it sought approval of its $8 billion acquisition by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Lead plaintiff Patricia B. Baum and proposed intervening plaintiff Laborers' Local #231 Pension Fund submitted their motion for class certification to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny and U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel on Jan. 14. Baum and the fund both requested appointment to represent a class comprising Harman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS