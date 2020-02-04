Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has hired a pair of lawyers for its office in Phoenix. Michael Ostermeyer Karen DaCosta Perzan Michael Ostermeyer and Karen DaCosta Perzan join the firm as partner and of counsel, respectively. Ostermeyer brings a background in public infrastructure, development and real estate portfolio deals, while Perzan specializes in purchase and sale, leasing and financing, and has done EB-5 work. Meghan Cocci Meghan Cocci has decamped Dentons to join Latham & Watkins LLP as a partner in the firm’s New York office. She will be a member of Latham’s real estate group and global co-chair of the firm’s hospitality,...

