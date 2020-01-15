CohnReznick Accuses Mazars Of Poaching, Seeks $3.1M Damages

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- CohnReznick LLP has hit a competing firm and three former employees with a suit in New York federal court accusing them of using confidential trade secrets to solicit clients and employees, seeking at least $3.1 million in damages. CohnReznick alleges a former partner, Robert DeMeola, who left and joined Mazars USA LLP, conspired with his new firm to encourage other colleagues, including partners Alan Wohl and Howard Leung, to join Mazars. CohnReznick said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the three former employees violated terms of a partnership agreement that barred them from using confidential information from their firm at another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS