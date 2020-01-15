Real Estate Rumors: Amli, Dax Real Estate, HSBC

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Residential developer Amli has purchased a development site in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for $35 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a site at 45 N.W. 24th St., and the seller is developer David Edelstein, Real Deal said. The site is entitled for 321 residential units, according to the report. Dax Real Estate has sold three apartment buildings in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood for $18.4 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 7500 S. South Shore, 6916 S. Clyde Ave. and 7038 S. Chappel Ave., which have a combined 208 residential units, Crain’s...

