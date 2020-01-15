Migrants Win Atty Access During Credible-Fear Interviews

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Asylum seekers can access counsel during their immigration interview process after a California federal judge ruled in a class action that depriving them of legal representation would cause irreversible harm. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said a Guatemalan family, leading the class of asylum seekers, convincingly showed that the chance of obtaining asylum greatly depends on migrants’ ability to rely on attorneys during non-refoulement interviews with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers that determine whether they have a credible fear of returning to Mexico. “Given the stakes of a non-refoulement interview — the return to a country in which one may face...

