J&J Can't Keep CEO Off Stand At Talc Asbestos Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (January 15, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday failed to convince the New Jersey Appellate Division to let its chief executive avoid testifying at a state trial to decide punitive damages following a combined $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict over claims that four people developed mesothelioma from using the company's baby powder. With the trial underway in a New Brunswick courtroom, the Appellate Division rejected J&J's bid to overturn Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi's Monday ruling denying its motion to quash a plaintiffs' subpoena for the trial testimony of Alex Gorsky, J&J's chairman and CEO, regarding his public statements about the safety of...

