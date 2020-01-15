Ex-Attys Can't DQ New Counsel In $350M Shire Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The attorneys who used to represent a whistleblower failed Tuesday to get a Florida federal judge to disqualify the whistleblower’s new attorneys in their fight over a cut of the attorney fee award in a $350 million deal with biotech company Shire Pharmaceuticals PLC. At a hearing in Tampa, U.S. District Judge Anthony E. Porcelli said Kevin Darken’s motion to disqualify Noel McDonell, Bryen Hill and their firm Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen PA is moot because only the receiver of the now-defunct Barry A. Cohen PA firm — where Darken worked while handling the case — has standing to bring these...

