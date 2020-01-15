Nev. Ballot Initiative By Vegas Teachers Seeks Casino Tax Hike

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- Nevada could ask voters in 2022 to approve a new top rate for the state’s gaming tax applicable to larger casinos under an initiative petition recently filed by a teachers’ union, which said the proposal would raise $340 million annually. The initiative petition, filed Monday, would amend state law to impose a 9.75% tax on all gross revenue of any nonrestricted gaming licensee that exceeds $250,000 per calendar month. The current top rate is 6.75%, levied on all gross revenue of a licensee that exceeds $134,000 per calendar month. The initiative petition was filed by Nevadans for Fair Gaming Taxes, a...

