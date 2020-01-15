NJ Assoc. Says Tribe Can't Now Allege Conspiracy In Fed Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey homeowners association told a federal judge that the Ramapough Lenape Nation's failure to raise conspiracy claims in prior state court cases over alleged efforts to bar the tribe from conducting religious ceremonies on its land means it can't bring them in its federal lawsuit. The tribe has argued that claims of an alleged conspiracy between Ramapo Hunt & Polo Club Association Inc. and officials with Mahwah Township were too speculative to be included in prior cases it has litigated with both entities in state court. But the association in a brief on Tuesday pointed to repeated public statements...

