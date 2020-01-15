Broadcasters Blast DOJ Stance In Music Rights Case

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters has called out the Justice Department for straying from its long-standing policies when it threw its weight behind a performance rights organization's claim that a coalition of buyers is breaking antitrust laws. The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in the California federal case late last year to suggest, among other things, that the agreement between members of an organization not to compete on price could be illegal on its face. However, the broadcasting group chimed in Tuesday to debunk the DOJ's contention, saying it bucks the antitrust regulator's long-held stance that a buying group's conduct remains...

