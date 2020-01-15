Comcast Looks To Squash Denver Network's Monopoly Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- Comcast Corp. has asked a Colorado federal court to toss an antitrust suit alleging it refused to renew a broadcasting contract with a Denver sports network in a bid to drive it out of business, calling the suit a "transparent maneuver to gain negotiating leverage." In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Comcast said Altitude Sports & Entertainment's suit doesn't come close to alleging actual antitrust violations and is little more than an attempt to force Comcast to agree to a new contract on Altitude's terms. "The antitrust laws strongly disfavor forced dealing for good reasons," Comcast said. Altitude carries Denver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS