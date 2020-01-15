Global Cartel Enforcers Shift Attention To Local Conspiracies

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Despite a rebound in penalties issued by U.S. and European enforcers last year, a report released Wednesday found that global criminal cartel fines are down over the past decade. But the downward trend may say more about where enforcers are focusing than it does about their level of activity. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP released its 2019 Criminal Cartel Report, finding that the U.S. Department of Justice issued around $354 million in fines last fiscal year for cartel conduct, its highest total in three years, but still below a high-water mark of $2.9 billion in 2015. The European Commission doled out about $1.7...

