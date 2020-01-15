EU Court Adviser Suggests Curbing Gov't Security Data Grabs

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Security agencies in the U.K., France and Belgium cannot indiscriminately sweep up personal data from phone and internet service users, even during terrorism investigations, an adviser to the EU's top court said Wednesday. In a non-binding opinion, Advocate General Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona of the EU Court of Justice found that the U.K.'s Investigatory Powers Act requiring service providers to hand over user communications data in bulk breaches the EU's E-Privacy Directive, a set of rules based on the EU's charter of fundamental rights. The advocate general added that surveillance regimes in France and Belgium also present "serious interference" with EU privacy...

