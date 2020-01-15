Kik Says SEC's Request For More Discovery 'Unnecessary'

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Kik Interactive Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have once more asked for a decision in a discovery dispute over whether the agency can ask more questions of Kik in a case alleging the messaging company engaged in an unregistered securities offering of digital tokens. Kik asked Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in a letter Tuesday to enter a protective order barring the SEC from compelling Kik to provide a representative to testify on the company's behalf in a Rule 30(b)(6) deposition. The Canadian company argued that much of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS