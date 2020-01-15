New Data Shows 100B Opioid Pills Flooded U.S. Over 9 Years

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Data previously available only to federal agencies shows that opioid industry distributors and pharmacies unleashed 100 billion pain pills across the country during a nine-year span, plaintiffs lawyers in the massive opioid multidistrict litigation said Wednesday. The 100 billion figure adds another 24 billion pain pills distributed nationwide in 2013 and 2014 to previous data showing 76 billion pain pills spread between 2006 and 2012, according to updated information released by the plaintiffs’ executive committee in the sprawling MDL in Ohio federal court. “Nine years, 100 billion opioid pills. With this combined data, the American public can see with open eyes...

