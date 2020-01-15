AmEx Wins Arbitration, Dismissal For Anti-Steering Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Retailers still accusing American Express of violating antitrust law will have to pursue their allegations in arbitration, if at all, after a New York federal judge said Wednesday that merchants with card acceptance agreements are bound by an arbitration agreement while those without them have no case at all. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' ruling against the proposed classes appears to put the final nail in the multidistrict litigation, which traces as far back as 2008, that major retailers such as CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. settled out of in April without disclosing terms. The April deal followed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS