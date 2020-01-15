10th Circ. OKs Baker Hughes' Trial Win In Worker Death Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a jury verdict in favor of Baker Hughes in a wrongful death suit brought by the wife of a forklift operator who was crushed to death, saying certain jury instructions regarding parent company liability were properly given. In a published opinion, a three-judge Tenth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold oilfield services giant Baker Hughes Inc. liable for the death of David Morgan, who was crushed to death by a shipping container while operating a forklift at his place of employment, a warehouse in Casper, Wyoming, that was...

