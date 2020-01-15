Hispanic Chipotle Workers Can't Get Cert. In Bias Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday declined to certify a statewide class action alleging Chipotle holds back Hispanic and Mexican workers by only promoting workers who speak fluent English and banning Spanish in its restaurants, saying the workers didn't show the restaurant has those policies. Not only are the stories of a dozen workers too little to show that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. had those policies in place across its 400 California restaurants, the workers' experiences with the alleged policies vary from person to person, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam said. "Plaintiffs have not tendered significant proof that the English-only policy...

