Ex-Air Force Staffer, Contractor Indicted Over Bribery Scheme

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Defense training contractor QuantaDyn and a former U.S. Air Force employee have been indicted in Texas federal court over an alleged bribery scheme to steer more than $100 million in federal contracts to the company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. QuantaDyn Corp. and one of its owners, David J. Bolduc Jr., paid $2.3 million to former Air Force contracting officer representative Keith A. Seguin to steer lucrative contracts for training simulators to Quantadyn between 2006 and 2018, the DOJ said on Wednesday after the court unsealed a grand jury indictment. Rubens W.F. Lima, the owner of company Impex Import Export...

