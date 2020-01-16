Bridgegate's 'Commandeering Fraud' Is A Legal Neologism

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- An attorney arguing the Bridgegate case before the U.S. Supreme Court coined the term "commandeering fraud" to describe what attorneys say is otherwise known as the "right to control" theory of wire fraud — a disputed doctrine that may play a role in the case's outcome. Former New Jersey gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and ex-transit official William Baroni Jr. were convicted in 2016 on charges including wire fraud for their roles in a scheme to mangle traffic on the George Washington Bridge as an act of political retribution. At the heart of their appeal are basic questions about criminal law:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS