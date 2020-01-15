AT&T Doesn't Owe Mexican Co.'s Predeal Taxes, Suit Says

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- AT&T shouldn’t be on the hook for taxes that a cellphone service provider allegedly owed the Mexican government before it was acquired by the telecommunications giant, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in a New York state court. AT&T Inc.’s complaint contends that Grupo Salinas Telecom, or GST, is responsible for paying taxes owed to Mexico under the terms of a deal announced in 2014 for GST to sell Mexican cellphone service provider Iusacell to AT&T. According to the complaint, GST has violated the companies’ agreement by refusing to fully reimburse AT&T for a settlement that the telecom giant reached with the...

