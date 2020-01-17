Tribunal Orders Pacific Drilling To Pay Samsung Unit $320M

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- A London tribunal has ordered the Luxembourg drill ship company Pacific Drilling SA to pay $320 million to Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., one of the world's largest shipbuilders, following a dispute over a soured $517.5 million contract to construct an ultra-deepwater drillship. Pacific Drilling said the award was made against its subsidiaries, Pacific Drilling VIII Ltd. and Pacific Drilling Services Inc., in favor of the shipbuilder after it rescinded a construction contract for a drillship called the Pacific Zonda. The drillship company, which also has an office in Houston, terminated the deal in 2015 after claiming that Samsung failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS