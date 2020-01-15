Liberty Aims To Preserve Win In Pharmacy's Painkiller Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual on Wednesday urged the Third Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a mail-order pharmacy's putative class action accusing the insurer of refusing to cover topical pain-relief creams as an alternative to more abuse-prone opioid pills. In an appellate brief, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. argued that U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe got it right when she ruled last September that plaintiff Excel Pharmacy Services LLC couldn't seek a blanket declaration that the insurance company and some of its affiliates violated Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Act and Unfair Insurance Practices Act. In granting Liberty's motion to dismiss, Judge Rufe agreed with...

