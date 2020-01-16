Phelan Hallinan Won't Be Sanctioned For 'Stale' Accusations

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge denied a motion for sanctions Wednesday against Phelan Hallinan & Schmieg LLP for allegedly making a false claim about its opponent collecting fees, since the claim appeared in a footnote to a sur-reply filed more than two years ago and was now "stale." In a text-only order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak dismissed Michael P. Malakoff's motion for sanctions against Phelan Hallinan, ruling that the allegedly sanctionable statement was made long ago and Malakoff had done much more with the case before circling back and filing the sanctions motion. "It complains of conduct allegedly occurring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS