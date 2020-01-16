Strippers' Classification Suit Moved To Mass. Federal Court

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- A proposed class action brought by more than 100 dancers alleging a chain of strip clubs violated labor laws by misclassifying them as independent contractors and deducting locker rental fees and "DJ fees" from their tips was removed to Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. In a six-page notice of removal, property management company B.S.C. Realty Inc. noted that there is likely more than $5 million in dispute, justifying removal. The notice also says the lead plaintiffs are from New Hampshire and Connecticut, while the defendants are based in Massachusetts, thereby meeting the diversity requirement for removal under the Class Action Fairness Act....

