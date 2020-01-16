Tribe Loses Bid To Declare Rights Over 112 Acres In El Paso

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed a suit by a federally recognized Native American tribe against El Paso that sought a declaration that the tribe owns nearly 112 acres the city uses for parkland and public entities. U.S. District Judge David C Guaderrama on Wednesday entered final judgment disposing of the action, granting the city’s motion for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The judge dismissed claims by the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo tribe that it owns the property based on an alleged 1751 Spanish land grant that occurred after the tribe was relocated from present-day New Mexico around 1682. The tribe argued in...

