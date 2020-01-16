Leg Amputee Asks For $2.9M More In Boat Accident Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A woman who lost her leg in a boating accident is asking for an additional $2.9 million in prejudgment interest after being awarded $23.2 million last month in her suit against a Lake Tahoe company over the accident. Manisha Palla told a California federal court Wednesday that the general rule in cases like hers is to award prejudgment interest, saying only in exceptional circumstances should the courts deny such an award and therefore LM Sports Inc. owes her the interest. The exceptions include delay in prosecution of the case, no actual loss and bad faith, among others, none of which apply...

