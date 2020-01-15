Atty's Racism Requires New Murder Trial, Full 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 11:36 PM EST) -- A California man serving a life sentence for murder will get a new trial after a majority of the full Ninth Circuit found Wednesday that his virulently racist lawyer provided ineffective counsel, depriving him of his Sixth Amendment rights. The brief majority opinion offered scant analysis but noted California's Office of the Attorney General had changed its position before the full court, conceding Ezzard Ellis deserved a new trial over the killing of a man during a robbery in a McDonald's parking lot. Three circuit judges, however, objected to the court’s limited opinion, writing a concurrence that traced the racism of...

