Lipedema Patient Says Cigna's Liposuction Denials Unlawful

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- The woman behind a proposed class action that accuses Cigna of wrongly refusing to cover a specialized liposuction procedure asked a California federal judge not to toss her ERISA suit, saying liposuction was the only effective treatment for a condition called lipedema. In a Wednesday brief opposing Cigna's motion to dismiss, Banafsheh Akhlaghi told the court that she had adequately alleged that Cigna improperly denied benefits to the proposed class and ran afoul of its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar tossed the case in October but gave Akhlaghi another chance to bring...

