Deal In Nationstar Mortgage Tax Suit Gets Final Approval

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A settlement between homeowners and a mortgage company formerly known as Nationstar to resolve claims of inaccurate information reporting that led to denials of tax credits has received final approval from a California federal judge. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, now known as Mr. Cooper, will be required to provide amended mortgage interest statements or monetary payments to homeowners whose capitalized interest was incorrectly reported to the Internal Revenue Service for the 2016 through 2018 tax years, according to a Wednesday order from U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant. Those who cannot file amended returns will receive $50 under the deal. The deal applies to homeowners...

