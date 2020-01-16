Zeichner Ellman Wants $150M Malpractice Suit Tossed In NY

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal court should toss a legal malpractice suit that contends a law firm schemed to wrongfully divert more than $150 million from the assignee of a trust fund, as the assignee fails to substantiate its claim, the firm has contended. The Southern District of New York should dismiss the suit brought by assignee Recovery Effort Inc., as its claims that Zeichner Ellman & Krause LLP worked to divert the money to the fund's beneficiary and her father are not backed up by evidence, according to the firm's motion to dismiss on Wednesday. "The complaint is starkly devoid of...

